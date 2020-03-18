Cardi B is climbing up the charts at the moment, although it’s not like the other times this has happened. A producer who goes by iMarkkeyz sampled dialogue from a Cardi B Instagram video about the coronavirus and used it in a song (titled “Coronavirus”), which has become pretty popular in recent days. Cardi has said she wants to get paid for her contributions to the song, and now she has declared that she wants to give whatever money she gets from the track to charity.

iMarkkeyz says he will be doing the same: A Twitter user suggested to iMarkkeyz that he donate royalties from the song “to food banks or shelters,” and he responded, “That was my goal.” Cardi responded to iMarkkeyz, adding, “YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !”

Cardi also revealed why she isn’t officially credited on the song yet, writing, “We working on it .Im automatically credited its MY VOICE ! But if I put my name right now we might have to delete the song and upload again.”

Cardi says in the original video, “Government, let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something: I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how that sh*t was from Wuhan, China. […] I ain’t gonna front: a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking. A lot of you motherf*ckers think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right? […] Guess what, b*tch? Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I’m telling you, sh*t is real. Sh*t is getting real.”