Teyana Taylor was one of many artists snubbed by the upcoming 2021 Grammys. After her third album, called simply The Album, failed to receive a single nomination, she expressed her frustration in a tweet, saying, “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d*ck in this category.” A week later, she told people that she is “retiring this chapter” of her career after “being overlooked.” That inspired Cardi B to show the singer some love.

If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020

Tuh where do I start ……Wake up love,1800,morning,69,killa,…..Lose each other’s had me in my feelings in the beginning of October.Just a very good project maaaannn https://t.co/9C98JYX83V — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020

“If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020,” the rapper tweeted. “I swear she really got the best album this year. I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.” She also named “Wake Up Love,” “1-800-One-Night,” “Morning,” “69,” and “Lose Each Other” as her favorite songs from The Album, adding that it’s “Just a very good project maaaannn.”

Hopefully this will ease Taylor’s frustrations with “receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine'” and “constantly getting the shorter end of the stick,” as she mentioned in her “retirement” post.

