Throughout the entirety of their nearly six years of marriage, “Jealousy” rappers Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been heavily scrutinized by the public. Although the couple has been vocal about their rocky past, thanks in part to Offset’s past infidelity, they managed to bounce back even stronger. But according to Twitch users, he’s up to his old ways.

On Thursday, September 14, a mystery woman appeared in the background of Offset’s Twitch livestream, leading viewers to believe that he was stepping out on his wife. However, Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) to quickly shut down the rumors.

When a fan page of Cardi’s called out a user for spreading false information, she joined in to add, “Exactly…The fact that they had to watch a 24-hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads lmaaoooooo.”

Exactly…The fact that they had to watch a 24 hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads lmaaoooooo https://t.co/f3Z5qLQe5c — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 17, 2023

The mystery woman was then identified as Shaleeta “SheShe” Pendleton. In the past, Offset has threatened to take legal action against people making unproven claims alleging infidelity.

The 24-hour livestream was hosted by creator Kai Cenat, where Offset and Cenat’s friend spent the day gaming, dancing, and more.

