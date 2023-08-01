In June, Offset wrote on an Instagram Story, “My wife f*cked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come.” Naturally, that was received as an allegation that Cardi B cheated on him, so she responded. Now, Offset has cleared the whole situation up, admitting that alcohol played a role.

@OffsetYRN confirms he was litttt when he sent that post out about #CardiB and rumors began to swirl about her possibly cheating! Sometimes explanation isn’t needed for the world, “A delete was enough”- #Offset Check out the full interview on @youtube 📺

.

Follow @wayupwithyee 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VKRcgcTh3o — Way Up With Angela Yee (@wayupwithyee) July 31, 2023

In a new interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, Offset explained, “Alright, so that post… to be honest, like… me and her going… that’s my wife, I love her to death. We going back and forth, and if you got a New York woman, you know, she’s a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was on some… I was really lit that night, I was lit. I had a little Casamigos, you know, I was lit and then we going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like, she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day, and she crazy, man.”

As for why he didn’t clear up any confusion beyond deleting his post, he explained, “The delete is enough, because at the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us, for real.”

Watch Offset’s full interview below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.