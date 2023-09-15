We are a just about a month out from Offset’s second solo album, Set It Off. Ahead of the album, Offset has shared a new single, “FAN.”

On “FAN,” Offset has come to terms with his circle growing smaller, and keeping around a select few who have demonstrated loyalty to him.

“Now I’m over it, thank God I’m over it / Tired of stressin’ about what I can’t control / I think I’m better on my own,” he sings on the song’s opening verse.

As the song details the beginning of a new chapter in Offset’s life, the video symbolizes a rebirth for the former Migo.

In the video, the city is in a state of disaster, as riots break out. Still, Offset remains confident in himself, as he channels one of his idols, Michael Jackson. Offset recreates several moments of Jackson’s career, including reenacting the movie theater scene from the “Thriller” video and posing for his own versions of Jackson’s album covers.

Elsewhere in the video, he is seen dancing in the street, wearing a suit and white gloves, similar to those of Jackson’s wardrobe.

You can see the video for “FAN” above.

Set If Off is out 10/15 via Motown. Find more information here.