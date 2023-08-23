Over the weekend, a Twitter user claimed they had evidence that Offset had once again cheated on Cardi B. According to XXL, it had a photo of what was allegedly Offset and a voice recording of a man trying to get a woman.

“Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing,” they captioned.

The following day on Monday, August 21, Cardi B caught wind of the allegations and responded with a now-deleted voice recording of her own. “So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she said. “Because all these little games that you guys want to play online — it’s going to be over with.”

“You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you,” she added. “Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way, so yeah, bye.”

Cardi also offered some advice for the “graphic designer” as to the fact that it clearly wasn’t her husband due to the photo missing his blonde dreads and the body type not matching.

She also shot right back when someone wrote, “Girl don’t nbgaf,” replying in all caps on Offset’s behalf, “HE DO!!”

HE DO!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 22, 2023

Listen to Cardi B’s full response below.

