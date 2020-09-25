Cardi B Says Her DMs Are ‘Flooded’ After Filing For Divorce From Offset

Although Cardi B says she isn’t accepting applications for Offset’s replacement at this time, that apparently hasn’t stopped a plethora of would-be suitors from shooting their shots. During a recent fans-only Livestream on her OnlyFans account, Cardi noted that her DMs have been “flooded” despite her focus on music and business moves, according to Us Weekly.

The “WAP” rapper is noted as again reiterating her reasons for filing for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage and told fans that critics’ jabs couldn’t have much effect on her, since it was her own choice. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she said. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

However, it seems she hasn’t gotten much space from men who want to see if she lives up to her raunchy rap persona in real life. “My DMs are flooded,” she admitted. “I don’t actually want to date nobody [right now]. I’m so focused on my business, that it’s crazy.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.