Fans have been waiting for a new album from Cardi B since her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy. It looks like they might finally get it this soon, as Cardi has once again indicated.

On September 2, Cardi shared a tweet saying she’s sold over half a million album units in the US this year, despite Invasion Of Privacy being her only album. Cardi added, “Album still sellin like good quality p*ssy ….OKAY OKAY let me stop playing and drop this second album.”

Cardi has put fans on a bit of a roller coaster in 2024. In May, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

She did a 180 a couple months later, though, when she wrote, “I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness. I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album..Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do but I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down [heart emoji] I love yall.”