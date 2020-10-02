To state the obvious, Cardi B often works explicit lyrics into her music. Heck, her latest mega-hit, “WAP,” is built on explicit lyrics. For her new Blackpink collaboration “Bet You Wanna,” though, she kept things pretty tame. However, that doesn’t mean Cardi didn’t want to go in a characteristically dirtier direction.

Late last night, Cardi took to Twitter to say that it wasn’t easy keeping the song clean and reveal the alternate lyric she originally had in mind: “Ok my last tweet of the night …It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG [crying laughing emoji]..I really wanted to say ‘I bet if you get me WET I’ll still be on fire’ [crying laughing emojis].”

Not long before that, Cardi also discussed how she sees the song: “No lie tho ,serious talk I really see this song on a girly movie .Like a girl trip movie,or like the last song they play on a movie when the girl gets marry and live happily ever after.What ya think ? Bardipink your area.”

The Album is out now via YG Entertainment/Interscope. Get it here.

