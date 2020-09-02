With just one album to her name, Cardi B has already accomplished so much, from winning a Grammy to placing atop the Billboard albums and singles charts. And here’s another accomplishment: Balenciaga revealed that Cardi wold become the latest face of their brand. In a new ad, the rapper lays on a large piece of green turf in a navy blue dress while surrounded by various yellow items. The new campaign for Balenciaga can also be found on a billboard on the side of the Louvre museum in Paris.

The news comes after Cardi scored two consecutive weeks atop the Billbaord singles chart with her and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “WAP.” The song also broke a record for the most streams in an opening week, with 93 million, while it became the second-most streamed song in a week among female artists after Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.”

Cardi recently explained why her label was hesitant to release “WAP.” “It got to the point one time that even my label asked, ‘Yo, are you sure? Because this song, it’s so raunchy You cannot even play it in certain places,” she said in an interview with Hot 97. She even revealed that Atlantic Records asked if she would drop Megan from “WAP” and allow her to do another verse on a different Cardi song. But Cardi wasn’t having that.

