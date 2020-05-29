Cardi B has never timid about sharing her views on current events and with the recent police killing of George Floyd and subsequent uprising in Minnesota, the Bronx rapper has once again chimed in to provide context and suggest a possible solution. She opened her latest Instagram video with her reaction to the uprisings overtaking Minnesota, saying that she’s “scared” of the images, but that she understands.

“It makes me feel like, ‘Finally, yes. Motherf*ckers are gonna hear us now,'” she explains. “And as much as people is so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s really frustrating because police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it’s been more visible ever since social media started getting popping… How many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen?”

Cardi even throws in a self-deprecating reference to her own habit of posting videos in response to injustice. “I’ve been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been f*cked up and the only thing that changed has been my f*cking teeth. People are tired.” However she doesn’t leave it there, reminding her viewers that the most control they have is through the existing systems. “I don’t wanna make everything political, but it is what it is. It’s by voting. And when I say ‘voting’ I’m not only talking about the president. We can vote for mayors, we can vote for judges, and we can also vote for D.A.s (district attorneys)… They have the power to prosecute these cops.”

In an earlier video, Cardi also announced her partnership with GoGiveaways explaining that they are giving away $20,000 to four people. In the caption, she writes: “I’m giving away $20,000 to 4 people! During these hard and uncertain times I have decided to team up with GoGiveaways and give back to those in need. Although we cannot control the effects of Covid-19 We hope that we can make a difference in a few peoples lives and lift the financial burden.”

Watch Cardi B’s political plea above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.