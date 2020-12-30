New Year’s Eve may not be as big of a public, out-and-about bash this year, but there will certainly still be some partying to ring in 2021. Cardi B plans on having herself a good time, but good times, especially when alcohol is involved, can lead to less fun later on. Cardi decided to reach out to the people of Twitter for advice about preventing or treating hangovers, and she drew such a response that one of the most popular answers became a trending topic on Twitter.

What do you guys recommend for hangovers? I’m trying to see double on New Year’s Eve but I want to be good In the am 😩😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 30, 2020

Late last night, Cardi tweeted, “What do you guys recommend for hangovers? I’m trying to see double on New Year’s Eve but I want to be good In the am.” Tons of people responded singing the praises of Pedialyte, the drink marketed to help prevent dehydration in children that has often been cited as a hangover cure for adults. As one tweeter summed up, “The pedialyte pivot from ‘my kid has diarrhea I don’t want them to dehydrate’ to ‘F*ck I got wasted last night I’m so hungover’ is something to behold.” Additionally, Cardi’s question prompted “Liquid IV” to trend on Twitter as well.

Pedialyte is currently trending because Cardi B asked for recommendations to cope with hangovers. 🥂 💫 pic.twitter.com/WmXtTuQe0p — Truth B Told 🎶📝🖤 (@BarzFan) December 30, 2020

The pedialyte pivot from 'my kid has diarrhea I don't want them to dehydrate" to "Fuck I got wasted last night I'm so hungover" is something to behold. — Tagg (@Taggzzz) December 30, 2020

Drink Pedialyte and pop a couple Vitamin C’s BEFORE you start drinking. Then just make sure you drink water between drinks/shots. @iamcardib 💕 Ramen noodles with protein, & veggies, sesame seed oil and Sriracha to kill sour stomach, BC Powder, Ginger Ale and water for hangovers https://t.co/bubELbrSA4 — Chanel Does Nails💅🏽 (@TheFlyAuntie) December 30, 2020

Eat well all day (carbs will help), have food breaks in between drinking (not snacks, actual meals), pedialyte/water for hydration. https://t.co/OZmaTNB0AV — hidden in the books (@studiedSPANISH) December 30, 2020

The fact that @iamcardib has Pedialyte trending is right on brand for 2020 LOL. — stephanie (@estephaniiaa_) December 30, 2020

Man fuck pedialyte it’s 2020 we drink liquid iv now — walk (@exstentialbread) December 30, 2020

This saved me at several festivals before big rona! Drink one or two bottles of this and you’ll be GOOD! pic.twitter.com/ceJ9e9vUT3 — Sprnvagrl. 💫 (@angietanae) December 30, 2020

Having some Pedialyte after drinking may actually be helpful for curbing dehydration, but it’s not a hangover cure-all. Healthline notes, “If you have a hangover, Pedialyte may indeed help with things like dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and low blood sugar. However, it can’t help with other factors like sleep disruption and stomach upset.” Furthermore, Health also says, “Pedialyte helps cure dehydration — but despite popular belief, dehydration is only one culprit behind your raging hangover headache and queasy stomach. […] Still, it can’t hurt to at least address that dehydration. And, turns out, drinking Pedialyte may actually help.” Meanwhile, in December 2018, Pedialyte manufacturer Abbott introduced Pedialyte Sparkling Rush, an adult-aimed packet of electrolyte-filled drink powder that was perceived as being intended to help with hangovers.