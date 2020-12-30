Getty Image
Cardi B Got Some Supposed Hangover Cures Trending After Asking Twitter For New Year’s Eve Advice

New Year’s Eve may not be as big of a public, out-and-about bash this year, but there will certainly still be some partying to ring in 2021. Cardi B plans on having herself a good time, but good times, especially when alcohol is involved, can lead to less fun later on. Cardi decided to reach out to the people of Twitter for advice about preventing or treating hangovers, and she drew such a response that one of the most popular answers became a trending topic on Twitter.

Late last night, Cardi tweeted, “What do you guys recommend for hangovers? I’m trying to see double on New Year’s Eve but I want to be good In the am.” Tons of people responded singing the praises of Pedialyte, the drink marketed to help prevent dehydration in children that has often been cited as a hangover cure for adults. As one tweeter summed up, “The pedialyte pivot from ‘my kid has diarrhea I don’t want them to dehydrate’ to ‘F*ck I got wasted last night I’m so hungover’ is something to behold.” Additionally, Cardi’s question prompted “Liquid IV” to trend on Twitter as well.

Having some Pedialyte after drinking may actually be helpful for curbing dehydration, but it’s not a hangover cure-all. Healthline notes, “If you have a hangover, Pedialyte may indeed help with things like dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and low blood sugar. However, it can’t help with other factors like sleep disruption and stomach upset.” Furthermore, Health also says, “Pedialyte helps cure dehydration — but despite popular belief, dehydration is only one culprit behind your raging hangover headache and queasy stomach. […] Still, it can’t hurt to at least address that dehydration. And, turns out, drinking Pedialyte may actually help.” Meanwhile, in December 2018, Pedialyte manufacturer Abbott introduced Pedialyte Sparkling Rush, an adult-aimed packet of electrolyte-filled drink powder that was perceived as being intended to help with hangovers.

Pedialyte wasn’t the only response Cardi drew, as other people recommended things like burgers, bananas, pickles, greasy foods, carbs, and more.

Cardi certainly has a lot to celebrate as 2020 comes to an end, as she just capped off her prosperous year by settling a long-running legal dispute.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

