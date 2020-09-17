Earlier this week, the music world was met with the news that Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset following three years of marriage, according to a report from TMZ. During their marriage, Cardi and Offset had one daughter, Kulture, who currently two years old. Looking to offer some consolation, Lizzo sent Cardi a bouquet of flowers with a warm message attached that read in part: “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer.” In the message, Lizzo also promised to send Cardi “something good this week” in addition to the bouquet.

Cardi B received flowers and a cute letter from Lizzo amid her divorce: "Congrats on all your success this summer – Know you are loved and are love." pic.twitter.com/OdI5J50Juv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2020

Overjoyed by the gift from Lizzo, Cardi showered the “Truth Hurts” singer with praise in a video her to Instagram story. “Isn’t Lizzo like the nice person in the world? Look what she sent me!” Cardi joyfully said in the video while flaunting her new flowers. “She is just a beautiful ass person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty.”

Cardi’s gift from Lizzo serves as her second highlight of the week after her “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion returned to No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart following a two-week absence from the top position.

You can see Cardi showering Lizzo with praise for her gift in the video above.

