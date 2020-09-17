Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Called Lizzo ‘The Nicest Person In The World’ Following Her Heartfelt Divorce Gift

by:

Earlier this week, the music world was met with the news that Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset following three years of marriage, according to a report from TMZ. During their marriage, Cardi and Offset had one daughter, Kulture, who currently two years old. Looking to offer some consolation, Lizzo sent Cardi a bouquet of flowers with a warm message attached that read in part: “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer.” In the message, Lizzo also promised to send Cardi “something good this week” in addition to the bouquet.

Overjoyed by the gift from Lizzo, Cardi showered the “Truth Hurts” singer with praise in a video her to Instagram story. “Isn’t Lizzo like the nice person in the world? Look what she sent me!” Cardi joyfully said in the video while flaunting her new flowers. “She is just a beautiful ass person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty.”

Cardi’s gift from Lizzo serves as her second highlight of the week after her “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion returned to No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart following a two-week absence from the top position.

You can see Cardi showering Lizzo with praise for her gift in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×