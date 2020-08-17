Atlantic Records
Music

Cardi B And Megan The Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Unsurprisingly Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streams

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

For the most part, save for a few exceptions, the Billboard Hot 100 chart has had a new No. 1 song every week or two; Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and DaBaby’s Ricch-featuring “Rockstar” are the only songs to spend more than two consecutive weeks on top of the chart this year. So, for much of 2020, what song would be on top from week to week as been a surprise. Well, that is not the case at all this week.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’sWAP” has dominated the world since the second it came out, and as has been expected, “WAP” has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated August 22. This is Cardi’s fourth No. 1 song and Megan’s second. “WAP” is also both artists’ first song to debut at No. 1, the seventh song to do so this year, and the 42nd to ever open on top.

It got to the top thanks to a record-breaking amount of streams: “WAP” was streamed 93 million times in the US, which is the all-time record for opening-week streams. That figure is the second most for a song by a woman overall, as Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” racked up 93.8 million streams in its fifth week on the chart following the debut of its video.

It’s a big day for Cardi B: On top of this chart news, her interview with Joe Biden was shared this morning.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×