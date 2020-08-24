Cardi B has spent some time teasing her upcoming album in recent months. In February, Cardi noted that her upcoming record was “just missing a couple more club hits,” and earlier in August, she compared it to Beyonce’s Lemonade. Now she has offered another update, and it might disappoint fans who were hoping a new full-length Cardi B project would be arriving soon.

Over the weekend, she guested on The Angie Martinez Show. During the conversation, she suggested that her next album might only come once the pandemic is over, since she wants to travel the world and talk to people face-to-face to support it. She told Martinez, “I don’t have my album ready yet. But even when I feel I have my album ready, I’m still debating when I should put out an album, too. I want to do real f*ckin’ interviews. I want to see people and sit down. I want to tour. I want to do parties, go to the club, and shake my ass to my own music.”

She also declared that she’s not going to just rest on the success of “WAP,” saying, “I’m already plotting my next move. I have other projects coming out that doesn’t involve music, but when it comes to music, I think I’m going to put out another single.”

Watch the full interview above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.