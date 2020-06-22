Getty Image
Cardi B Wished Offset A Happy Father’s Day With Adorable Photos And Videos

It was Father’s Day yesterday, and a lot of fathers in the music world got some love. Along with his real father, Drake also gave shout-outs to Lil Wayne, LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and others. Meanwhile, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl also penned a lengthy essay about his late father. Over the weekend, Cardi B also took a minute to give some attention to her husband Offset with a loving Father’s Day post.

Cardi shared a photo of Offset with his four children: Jordan, Kody, and Kalea — who Offset had before his relationship with Cardi — as well as their shared daughter, Kulture (who turns two years old next month). Cardi wrote alongside the post, “Happy Father’s Day love.”

Happy Father’s Day love ♥️

She then shared an adorable video of Offset enjoying some quality time with a younger Kulture. In the throwback clip, Offset looks sleepy in bed as Kulture lays on her back next to him, playing with his hair and making babbling baby noises. Cardi wrote, “Happy Father’s Day again !!! This still happens till this day but now she smacks him,” followed by crying and laughing emojis.

Offset also offered an appreciation for fatherhood and his children, as the rapper shared a selection of photos and videos of him and his kids.

FATHER OF 4 Happy Fathers Day

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

