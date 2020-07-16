Hermès Birkin bags are some of the most coveted and expensive designer handbags in the world. Prices for just one handbag can range from $12,000 to $380,000 and celebrities can be placed on a five-year waiting list just to be able to purchase a brand-new tote. Because of their hefty price tags, Birkin bags have become a status symbol in pop culture.

Cardi B and Offset turned heads when the two shared a video of them gifting a Birkin bag to their daughter Kulture for her 2nd birthday. But Cardi B was quick to silence haters about the decision.

After sharing a video to social media of Kulture unboxing her hot pink Birkin bag, Cardi B defended gifting their toddler the designer item:

“I hate when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer sh*t and people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy.’ Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy but the thing is kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, kids go to red carpets. And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was up to kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No, because if I was looking like a bad b*tch, expensive b*tch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh*t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”

Offset buys daughter Kulture a birkin bag for her 2nd birthday, Cardi B reacts. pic.twitter.com/39RVw9rYrq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2020

