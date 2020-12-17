Now that Quibi is essentially defunct, seemingly all the rapper-based shows have landed on Facebook’s new feature, Messenger Watch Together. While its title is… well… a mouthful, the function itself is actually pretty fun once you get the hang of it. Basically, you can watch shows and movies while video chatting with friends on Facebook Messenger or Instagram DMs (which are now basically the same thing). Post Malone is already several weeks deep into his beer pong league show, Celebrity World Pong League, and now, Cardi B is going to be joining the fun with a show of her own.

Cardi’s show is called Cardi Tries __ and it’s exactly what it sounds like. On each of the eight episodes ordered for the first season, the “WAP” rapper will try things outside of her comfort zone. It’s a little bit like what Uproxx did with Vince Staples and F*#! That on Snapchat, only Cardi will actually be the one trying the new activities rather than razzing her friends when they chicken out. In the first season, Cardi will try activities like stunt car racing and working on a ranch, with celebrity guests such as NBA Star Damian Lillard and Fast & Furious badass Michelle Rodriguez.

New episodes will air Thursdays through February 4.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.