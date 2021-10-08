Cardi B’s vibrant personality deserves a chance to shine outside of music, and indeed, it has been afforded those opportunities. Aside from her various TV appearances over the years, in 2020, she launched her own show, Cardi Tries __, on Facebook Watch, Messenger, and Instagram’s Watch Together platform. As the title suggests, on the program, Cardi takes a stab at a number of different activities from outside of her usual wheelhouse.

The show is alive and well, and a new episode premieres today, in which Cardi teams up with Raven-Symoné to marry a same-sex couple; The episode arrives shortly ahead of National Coming Out Day on October 11 (which is also Cardi’s birthday). In an exclusive clip, Raven-Symoné shows Cardi some different options for flower and table arrangements. While looking at them, Cardi was so moved by the displays that she got emotional and started crying. While trying to compose herself, she said, “I want to get married… again!”

Elsewhere in the episode, Cardi and Raven-Symoné help a lucky person named Brandi plan a surprise wedding for their significant other, Shannon. Furthermore, Cardi herself actually officiates the ceremony, thanks to the power vested in her by the state of California (and an online class).

Check out the exclusive Cardi Tries clip above and find the full episode here. The show is available to enjoy using the Watch Together feature, which allows viewers to watch shows, movies, and other sorts of content with friends in real time on Facebook Watch, Messenger, and Instagram.

