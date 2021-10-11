Getty Image
Cardi B Officiates A Same-Sex Marriage In The Latest Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’

Cardi B’s adventurous Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries has returned for a second season and in the latest episode, the “WAP” rapper tries her hand at wedding planning and officiating for a same-sex couple with the help of actress Raven-Symoné. Ahead of the episode’s premiere, Uproxx shared an exclusive preview in which Cardi gets choked up at seeing the decorations for the wedding and declares, “I want to get married… again!” Now that the episode is out, we can see how she handles the other part: actually officiating the wedding.

In the clip, Cardi pops out to surprise one of the brides as well as the wedding guests. “I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey,” Cardi tells the couple in a clip that made its way to Twitter. Cardi also made sure to note to her followers that she did get officially licensed, calling it “such a fulfilling thing to do” and admitting that she was “sooo starstruck” at meeting Raven.

Cardi says during the episode that she and Offset got married at home, leaving her wanting “the whole dress and the whole cake and everything,” so perhaps she and her rapper husband will find an occasion to celebrate with the big blowout she’s always wanted.

You can watch the new episode of Cardi Tries here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

