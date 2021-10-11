Cardi B’s adventurous Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries has returned for a second season and in the latest episode, the “WAP” rapper tries her hand at wedding planning and officiating for a same-sex couple with the help of actress Raven-Symoné. Ahead of the episode’s premiere, Uproxx shared an exclusive preview in which Cardi gets choked up at seeing the decorations for the wedding and declares, “I want to get married… again!” Now that the episode is out, we can see how she handles the other part: actually officiating the wedding.

Imagine being able to say Cardi freaking B officiated your wedding ?! 😩❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/UVx4qHHcE6 — 𝙷𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚢 𝙱-𝙳𝚊𝚢 𝙱𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚒 🎉🥳 (@BussMeDownnn) October 8, 2021

In the clip, Cardi pops out to surprise one of the brides as well as the wedding guests. “I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey,” Cardi tells the couple in a clip that made its way to Twitter. Cardi also made sure to note to her followers that she did get officially licensed, calling it “such a fulfilling thing to do” and admitting that she was “sooo starstruck” at meeting Raven.

By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck. https://t.co/i74YNT7Xbb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 9, 2021

Cardi says during the episode that she and Offset got married at home, leaving her wanting “the whole dress and the whole cake and everything,” so perhaps she and her rapper husband will find an occasion to celebrate with the big blowout she’s always wanted.

You can watch the new episode of Cardi Tries here.