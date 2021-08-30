Cardi B got into it over the weekend with an influencer who seemed to imply that Cardi was the breadwinner in her relationship with husband and Migos rapper Offset. The influencer, @jiggyjayy2, wrote on Twitter that Cardi “really be keeping the lights on at her and Offset house, she stay working hard and he be…” But Cardi wasn’t having it. “My man literally perform this mornin for college game day, performing later on again tonight after celebrating the finally of his HBO last night flying in tomorrow to ring the bell Monday on a investment,” Cardi wrote back.

This embarrassing as hell pic.twitter.com/Eaj1F5Htnw — Maybe: Reginald (@SheerOpulence2) August 29, 2021

Luckily, the two women immediately mended fences and even made a lunch date. The influencer responded, admitting that she was “being a lil shady to Offset cause he a cheater” and that Cardi “really stayed booked in busy, she be everywhere.” She also added that she empathized with Cardi’s defense of her husband. “It’s cool girl @jiggyjayy2,” replied Cardi. “U were just loud and wrong so I had to clock it… but I’m seeing you being attacked now in the name of Offset when it’s clearly because you’re pretty and popular and I can relate to that. So let’s have lunch on set?”

It’s cool girl @jiggyjayy2 u were just loud and wrong so I had to clock it… but I’m seeing you being attacked now in the name of Offset when it’s clearly because you’re pretty and popular and I can relate to that. So let’s have lunch on set? https://t.co/NtGj26LpDf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 29, 2021

All’s well that ends well!

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.