On Tuesday, news arrived that Olivia Rodrigo landed the first No. 1 song of her career with “Drivers License” topping the singles chart. Just a week after its official release, the track tallied 100 million streams on Spotify, a massive success that the streaming platform said it has “never seen” before. The new achievement also made her one of the youngest artists ever to take the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 at just 17 years and 11 months old. With that being said, there is plenty of celebration in order for the young singer and it seems like some of it will involve Cardi B as the two shared an awesome moment with each other on Twitter.

Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2021

Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals ! https://t.co/wbliGbMzfJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2021

Cardi hopped on Twitter to show some light-hearted love to Rodrigo about her chart-topping single. “Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license,” she wrote. “I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry .” Rodrigo caught wind of the tweet hours later and replied, “girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go.” Cardi returned the excitement to the pop singer and said, “Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals !”

The interaction between Cardi and Rodrigo comes after Halsey gifted the pop singer with a custom “Drivers License” cake to celebrate the No. 1 song.

