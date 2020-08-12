Cardi B Officially Launches Her OnlyFans Account

Earlier this month, Cardi B teased that she would be launching a page on OnlyFans, a platform that is most commonly associated with adult entertainment but that has seen more widespread adoption in other industries in recent times. She hasn’t mentioned that thought much since then, but now her page is officially live.

Making the announcement, Cardi wrote on Instagram, “Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there ! And my day to day content.Also any rumors floating around.NO I WONT BE SHOWING P*SSY , TITTIES AND ASS .LINK IN BIO…It will be a place for only me and my fans.”

As of press time, there are currently no posts on the page. Aside from her profile images, the only content on the account so far is her bio, which reads, “WELCOME TO MY WORLD!” When Cardi does start posting, it will cost fans $4.99 per month to see what she’s up to. She actually dropped her price down from $10, as she tweeted last night, “Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week.”

She apparently also had a bit of trouble activating her account, as she tweeted, “How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff.” She apparently got it figured out, though.

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 12, 2020

How the fuck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 12, 2020

Cardi previously teased how she could use the platform, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “I’m doing a partnership with only fans .Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there …..what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?” She also teased her OnlyFans arrival a month ago when she tweeted, “Which platform I should I put my content on ? YouTube or Onlyfans ?I be wanting to interact with my fans and show ya what I’m up too but I also don’t want the eaters on my sh*t.”

Which platform I should I put my content on ? YouTube or Onlyfans ?I be wanting to interact with my fans and show ya what I’m up too but I also don’t want the eaters on my shit 🧐 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.