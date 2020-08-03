Getty Image
Cardi B Says She’s Partnering With OnlyFans And Teases How She’ll Use The Platform

Last night, Cardi B shared a six-second video of herself posing in lingerie and saying, “I got an announcement to make tomorrow.” She also captioned the post, “Announcement tomorrow.” Well, today is yesterday’s tomorrow, and on the other side of midnight, Cardi came through with some news.

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi wrote, “I’m doing a partnership with only fans .Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there …..what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?”

Either Cardi re-thought her decision, let the cat out of the bag too soon and tried to get it back in, or did something else, because that tweet has since been deleted. However, that apparently wasn’t actually the news she was teasing: A fan asked, “This the announcement,” to which Cardi responded simply, “No.”

Whether Cardi ends up with an OnlyFans account or not seems unclear at the moment, but what is less up in the air is the fact that there should be more news from Cardi coming at some point today.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

