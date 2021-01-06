In July of 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her and Offset’s daughter Kulture, who is now about two-and-a-half years old. Last night, though, Cardi had some of her fans thinking that she had another kid on the way thanks to a misinterpreted Instagram post.

Cardi shared a photo of Offset grabbing her butt and captioned it, “Can’t wait to get home ….HornyHyena.” However, the comments were filled with people who thought that Offset was actually holding onto Cardi’s pregnant belly and the post was Cardi making a pregnancy announcement. Indeed, the way Cardi’s arm is positioned in the photo makes it look sort of like it’s resting on a pregnant stomach (especially if you don’t notice or pay attention to the bottom of her butt cheek on the edge of the photo), and the large tattoo on her side could have been mistaken for the bottom of a shirt.

Not long after the Instagram post, Cardi took to Twitter to point out the confusion and clarify the situation, writing, “Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my ass cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly [unamused face emojis] ….Sexy mission fail [facepalm emoji].”

Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my ass cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly 😒😒😒😒….Sexy mission fail 🤦🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Speaking of parenthood, Cardi recently faced some backlash after sharing a video which revealed that she doesn’t let Kulture listen to her explicit hit “WAP.”

