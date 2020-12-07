Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Tweeted About Wanting To Buy A $88K Purse And People Started Shaming Her For It

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

Cardi B is the kind of star who loves to tweet out her thoughts, stream of conscious. It’s part of what makes following her so much fun, and part of why she’s constantly involved in ongoing, public conversations about her own life. Well, one such conversation was triggered today by her casually tweeting about a designer bag she’d like to buy, even though it costs close to $90,000.

Now, in a time when a lot of people are struggling financially, it’s easy to see how this tweet could rub people the wrong way. But it’s also clear that Cardi isn’t really the correct target for ire when it comes to how wealthy people behave. She’s given back over $2 million of her own money to those who are in need, as she points out during her clapback to the backlash over the initial tweet.

“Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now….u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty time’s…idk jus sayin….,” one Twitter user responded. She pointed out in response to his comment that she’s done quite a bit already.

But because she can never help but do more for fans and continue being generous, Cardi eventually used the situation as a moment to encourage fans to show what they’ve donated and she offered to match receipts:

Some understood the negative reaction to the initial purse tweet, but Cardi stood by her decision:

And fans saw both sides of the situation:

In the end, ever the gracious Libra, Cardi did apologize, while pointing out the double standard that’s constantly applied

In my opinion, there’s little point in shaming Cardi for how she wants to spend her money though.
Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×