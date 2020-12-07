Cardi B is the kind of star who loves to tweet out her thoughts, stream of conscious. It’s part of what makes following her so much fun, and part of why she’s constantly involved in ongoing, public conversations about her own life. Well, one such conversation was triggered today by her casually tweeting about a designer bag she’d like to buy, even though it costs close to $90,000.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Now, in a time when a lot of people are struggling financially, it’s easy to see how this tweet could rub people the wrong way. But it’s also clear that Cardi isn’t really the correct target for ire when it comes to how wealthy people behave. She’s given back over $2 million of her own money to those who are in need, as she points out during her clapback to the backlash over the initial tweet.

“Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now….u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty time’s…idk jus sayin….,” one Twitter user responded. She pointed out in response to his comment that she’s done quite a bit already.

Also I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago https://t.co/XF9sAjWIuz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? https://t.co/FRYERsIKu5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

But because she can never help but do more for fans and continue being generous, Cardi eventually used the situation as a moment to encourage fans to show what they’ve donated and she offered to match receipts:

Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Ok just tell my peeps to match it …..Next …who been donating I don’t see them receipts but I see a lot of “why don’t you donate money tweets” 👀👀👀👀 Ley me know so I can match your donations. https://t.co/UGWDGaGiJJ pic.twitter.com/9uHcN0OJ7T — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Some understood the negative reaction to the initial purse tweet, but Cardi stood by her decision:

Go cry about it.I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here🙄I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my ass off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad https://t.co/5lj2miobRF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

And fans saw both sides of the situation:

Exactly.I work and I donate while the government takes the money and fund dumb shit https://t.co/GeN2Y2Vaqb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020