Cardi B had both one of the most successful and most explicit hits of 2020, as “WAP” is all about a certain anatomical area in a moisture-heavy state. While the numbers have shown that a lot of people are cool with that sort of profanity in music, others wish Cardi would skew more PG. She drew the ire of a detractor on Twitter this morning for a similar reason, but Cardi had a strong comeback to their criticisms.

Late last night, Cardi B asked her Twitter followers, “What’s a good movie to watch on Netflix before I start f*cking?” That prompted one user to respond, “Ugh, why can’t you just stop being so raunchy? Do u talk to your daughter like that? Think about it.Do you think when your girl grows up she isn’t going to see her mom talking like this? There’s a time and place for everything. Do the right thing.”

In her reply, Cardi insisted that she picked her time and place pretty well, writing, “There’s a time & a place … girl this place is Twitter & the time was at 1am GROWN UP TIME ! Why would I talk to my 2 year old daughter like that ?like what ?”

What’s a good movie to watch on Netflix before I start fucking ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 31, 2020

Ugh 🤦🏿‍♀️ why can’t you just stop being so raunchy? Do u talk to your daughter like that? Think about https://t.co/EvRafFtd5x you think when your girl grows up she isn’t going to see her mom talking like this? There’s a time and place for everything. Do the right thing. — Irene Kirwan (@irenebj) December 31, 2020

There’s a time & a place … girl this place is Twitter & the time was at 1am GROWN UP TIME ! Why would I talk to my 2 year old daughter like that ?like what ? https://t.co/qRuUl5gHSL — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 31, 2020

For the record, the set of movie recommendations Cardi got was a mixed bag, including everything from Snowden to Home Alone to Mr. Bean. (Also for the record, there’s no movie called Mr. Bean, but the Rowan Atkinson character is in Bean and Mr. Bean’s Holiday.)

