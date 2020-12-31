Getty Image
Cardi B Perfectly Claps Back At A Detractor Who Went After Her For Being ‘Raunchy’

Cardi B had both one of the most successful and most explicit hits of 2020, as “WAP” is all about a certain anatomical area in a moisture-heavy state. While the numbers have shown that a lot of people are cool with that sort of profanity in music, others wish Cardi would skew more PG. She drew the ire of a detractor on Twitter this morning for a similar reason, but Cardi had a strong comeback to their criticisms.

Late last night, Cardi B asked her Twitter followers, “What’s a good movie to watch on Netflix before I start f*cking?” That prompted one user to respond, “Ugh, why can’t you just stop being so raunchy? Do u talk to your daughter like that? Think about it.Do you think when your girl grows up she isn’t going to see her mom talking like this? There’s a time and place for everything. Do the right thing.”

In her reply, Cardi insisted that she picked her time and place pretty well, writing, “There’s a time & a place … girl this place is Twitter & the time was at 1am GROWN UP TIME ! Why would I talk to my 2 year old daughter like that ?like what ?”

For the record, the set of movie recommendations Cardi got was a mixed bag, including everything from Snowden to Home Alone to Mr. Bean. (Also for the record, there’s no movie called Mr. Bean, but the Rowan Atkinson character is in Bean and Mr. Bean’s Holiday.)

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

