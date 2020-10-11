If you’ve taken a glance at Cardi B’s Instagram page, you’ll notice that the Bronx native is in quite the lighthearted and happy mood. That’s because Sunday marks Cardi’s 28th birthday and she took to Las Vegas to celebrate the new year of life. That isn’t the only thing the “WAP” rapper has to celebrate, however, as Cardi also announced her new limited edition sneaker with Reebok. The Club C Cardi sneaker is slated for an official release on November 13, but Cardi opted to kick off her birthday weekend with an early gift to her fans.

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13,” she said in an Instagram post. She then revealed that she would release limited pairs for her “loyal fans” on Sunday, more than a month before their official release.

The new Club C Cardi sneaker is just Cardi’s latest endeavor in the fashion world, her most recent one coming in September when she was announced as the latest face of Balenciaga. The company made the reveal with a colorful ad that finds Cardi laying on a large piece of artificial grass in a silky navy blue dress as various yellow items surrounded her. The new campaign also gave Cardi a large billboard that was placed on the side of The Louvre museum in Paris.

You can get a glimpse of the Club C Cardi sneaker in the post above. For more information on Cardi’s new sneaker or to make a purchase, click here.

