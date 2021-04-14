Following Daunte Wright’s death after being shot by police during a traffic stop a few days ago, many thoughts about the situation have been shared. Now Cardi B has chimed in and one of her big questions is why she’s not seeing a lot of high-profile Republican leaders addressing the incident.

Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a fuckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! pic.twitter.com/z3Lyf1GGZb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 14, 2021

Cardi shared a video last night, which she started by summarizing the Wright situation, as well as that of Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed and had guns drawn on him during a traffic stop in December (video footage of the incident recently surfaced). She then continued, “My thing is: Where the f*ck are you Twitter blue-check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this motherf*ckin’ app. Y’all not saying nothing, y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong with America beside the police! Y’all have been very silent! What’s going on?” She also wrote alongside the video, “Ya been real [quiet] .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f*ckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA !”

Other folks from the music world have chimed in as well, including Snoop Dogg, Phoebe Bridgers, and Madonna.

