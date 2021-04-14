Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Accuses High-Profile Republicans Of Having A Quiet Response To Daunte Wright’s Death

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Following Daunte Wright’s death after being shot by police during a traffic stop a few days ago, many thoughts about the situation have been shared. Now Cardi B has chimed in and one of her big questions is why she’s not seeing a lot of high-profile Republican leaders addressing the incident.

Cardi shared a video last night, which she started by summarizing the Wright situation, as well as that of Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed and had guns drawn on him during a traffic stop in December (video footage of the incident recently surfaced). She then continued, “My thing is: Where the f*ck are you Twitter blue-check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this motherf*ckin’ app. Y’all not saying nothing, y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong with America beside the police! Y’all have been very silent! What’s going on?” She also wrote alongside the video, “Ya been real [quiet] .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f*ckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA !”

Other folks from the music world have chimed in as well, including Snoop Dogg, Phoebe Bridgers, and Madonna.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Travel Podcasts For Anyone Ready To Hit The Road Again
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×