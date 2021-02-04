Cardi B Revealed Why She’s Hesitant To Join Clubhouse

The popular voice-based app Clubhouse has become one of the hottest trends among social media platforms, with celebrities signing on. Names like 21 Savage, Ne-Yo, and Lakeith Stanfield have hopped on the app, but fans of Cardi B are wondering why it’s taking so long for her to get on Clubhouse.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to why she hasn’t signed up, saying, “People keep asking me to join clubhouse knowing damn well my mouth gets me in trouble.” To anyone who’s spent any time on Clubhouse, Cardi is right to be wary. In recent months, a number of artists, including Mulatto, Meek Mill, and Kevin Hart, have been brewed controversy with things they’ve said on the app.

While a Clubhouse appearance is unlikely from the Bronx rapper, one thing fans can definitely expect from her is new music. She recently announced that her first song of the year, and follow-up to her recent No. 1 single “WAP,” would arrive at the end of the week. The track is titled “Up” and will most likely appear on her highly-anticipated sophomore album, set to drop later this year.

