The Christmas season has gifted Cardi B with one less legal battle to deal with: She recently settled a $30 million lawsuit with her former manager. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the case between the Bronx rapper and Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, who runs World Star Marketing Group, was dismissed with prejudice by a judge after both parties came to an agreement.

Cardi’s battle began back in April 2018 when Raphael filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit that claimed the Invasion Of Privacy rapper dismissed an agreement they had in order to sign with Quality Control Management. Raphael also claimed that he discovered Cardi and is responsible for her big break, saying he helped her land a spot on Love & Hip Hop and connected her with the publishers and producers behind her breakout single “Bodak Yellow.”

In response, Cardi filed a $30 million counterclaim in June 2019, alleging that Raphael breached their contract by failing to give her an accurate account of her earnings, all while taking a bigger cut from them than what was contractually agreed upon. She also claimed that she signed the agreement without a lawyer present.

According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute.But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020

Earlier this year, Cardi revealed that the lawsuit prevented millions in royalties from coming her way. “According to my lawyers a little but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over,” she wrote in the tweet. “Its just can’t be touch till we solve the dispute. But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit. Thats why I never trip cause it’s there.” Now that the matter is resolved, it appears Cardi will finally get her hands on the cold hard cash.

