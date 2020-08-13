Music

Cardi B Spent $100K On COVID-19 Testing While Shooting The ‘WAP’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

In a new interview with i-D Magazine, Cardi B says she spent $100,000 on her “WAP” video — and that was just the budget for COVID-19 testing for the cast and crew. The gamble has paid off, with “WAP” becoming the most-talked-about video of the year. As Cardi tells i-D’s Roisin Lanigan, “The conservatives keep talking and the numbers keep going up.”

The interview also led Cardi to talk about what led to the creation of her OnlyFans account. “I created an OnlyFans because people are stuck at home more, but also just because I wanted to be on an app where I can talk only and specifically to my fans,” she admits. It’s an explanation that makes sense; social media helped Cardi become the star she is today, but it’s also landed her in hot water and beef with conservative commentators.

“There are certain times — a lot of times, actually — when I just want to talk to my fans, you know, my people,” she continues. “I don’t wanna go live on Instagram or say my opinions on social media because people twist it and spin it. There are certain things I want only my fans to see, you know? I wanna be more open about my insecurities, what makes me happy and what makes me sad. I wanna be extremely transparent. And I’m not even talking about my body, you know, just my life. I feel like not everybody deserves to see it.”

The latter half of the interview is given to the creation of the “WAP” video, addressing the challenges of shooting a blockbuster video in a pandemic. “We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus. We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

Read the full interview here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×