Last week, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union expressed their unconditional love and support for their child, Zaya Wade, who was born a boy but who’s publicly declared her gender as female. The announcement prompted an outpour of support over social media, from fellow celebrities and everyday fans. But not everyone was encouraging. Boosie Badazz claimed Dwyane Wade was going “too f*cking far” by supporting his daughter, while Young Thug said, “All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.”

Their comments inspired backlash, most prominently from Cardi B. On an Instagram Live session, the rapper reminded viewers that Wade’s daughter is just a child. “I feel like a lot of people are forgetting that this is a 12-year-old kid, that before you say your opinions and everything, let’s not forget that this is a kid,” she said. “Let’s not forget that this kid could be very, very sensitive.”

Cardi defending Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s daughter Zaya on Instagram live tonight. 💕 pic.twitter.com/3xPpbODGRp — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) February 22, 2020

Cardi then showed support for Zaya Wade: “If you were born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are? That’s who you are, that’s your identity. If that’s who you feel that you are, what is the age limit for you to know that that’s what you want to be?”

She then pointed out that children dealing with any kind of struggle should not wait until they are older to overcome them”Let people find their happiness, especially kids. Let them feel comfortable doing what they want to be,” she said.

You can watch Cardi’s video above.