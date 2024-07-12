Ever since she blew up with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B has had to balance competing imperatives in her music. While there are plenty of fans for her poppy material, her day-ones know her for her aggressive, street-ready stuff. So while a “Be Careful” or “Finesse” might be hits in their own rights, “Clout” and “Money” have also been her bread and butter.

She reminded her fans as much during a recent chat on Twitter Spaces (never calling it “X”). “I wanna let some of y’all also know that I cannot always do glittery, fun, female stuff all the time, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “I gotta get to the n****s, you know what I’m saying? I’m a whole hood n****.”

To that point, she teased a new collaboration with a rapper who might be unexpected to those who expect her to always pop out with Normani and Megan Thee Stallion. “Make sure y’all check out that Rob49 record,” she implored. “We been did this record. We’ve had this record since, like, I think January. I think he was actually waiting for the summertime because it’s like such a fun summertime record.”

Cardi’s space from this morning 7/10/24 pic.twitter.com/1ZWzlFuh9e — Big Ash | ENOUGH is enough (@8ninebg) July 10, 2024

Elsewhere during the chat, Cardi joked about the effects of aging — and how her lifestyle may have led to her feeling older than she really is. “I’m about to be 32,” she reminded her listeners. “I could only f*ck on the bed… I don’t wanna fuck on the floor. I don’t wanna f*ck on no counters. I don’t wanna f*ck on the bathroom sink, I wanna f*k on a bed. I wanna lay down. I’m 32, but I used to be a stripper, so my body is like 46.”

You can listen to the chat in the embedded video above.