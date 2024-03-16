The road to Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album hasn’t been smooth. At one point, the “Enough (Miami)” rapper even contemplated quitting music. But with the warm reception from her latest tracks, including the Missy Elliott-approved “Like What (Freestyle),” things are taking shape.

With several collaborations (Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, GloRilla, Flo Milli, and more) already under her belt, supporters are curious about what else she might be working on. Well, during Cardi’s recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, she opened up about one of her dream collaborations—Rihanna.

“I love Rihanna’s music,” she confessed to host Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that.”

Even though her fear has held her back from reaching out, Cardi hasn’t given up on the possibility. “So, if I ever get that perfect record…I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it,'” she said. “I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f*ck is this sh*t? Take this thing out of my face.'”

Watch the full interview above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.