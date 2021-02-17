Questlove is one of the industry’s most celebrated musicians. His acclaimed band The Roots have been repeatedly nominated for Grammys. They have a street named after them in their hometown of Philadelphia. His new film Summer of Soul won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Festival. Despite all his accomplishments, the drummer and DJ said that some of today’s rappers don’t always know who he is.

One example happened on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on which Questlove and The Roots have long served as the house band. In a recent Rolling Stone profile on Jimmy Fallon, Questlove told the publication that Cardi B had no idea who he was when they met. “I definitely know that Cardi B thought I was NBC security when she first came on the show,” he said with a laugh.

Then again, Questlove isn’t always down with the kids. He recently said that Tyler The Creator was “the last guy who truly did his homework” within hip-hop. He did admit, however, that Tyler has more appreciation for rappers who’ve come about in the last decade.

