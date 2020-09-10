Despite rapping mostly about the tactile qualities of various parts of her anatomy (for good reason, by the way) Cardi B has become a favored target of the conservative, right-wing establishment. Pundits and shills from across the political spectrum all seem to recognize that Cardi’s popularity comes with a massive platform and she isn’t afraid to wield her influence. While that means courting her favor for Democratic Presidential hopefuls like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, for the other side of aisle, she’s an enemy that needs to be critiqued to no end.

All that vitriol has had real-life consequences, though. Cardi revealed during a recent Instagram Live with fans that someone even leaked her address online. However, just like with the trolls that attack her online, Cardi was ready with a solution. “Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire,” she admitted. However, “I literally hired a private investigator, and served them with a warrant and arrested this boy.” As it turned out, “This boy was a f*cking teenager. His parents were shook.”

It seems that Cardi’s critics have an undue amount of influence as well, but while Cardi is encouraging her fans to vote and decrying anti-Asian xenophobia, they are turning theirs into the sort of people that lash out in the hopes of inciting violence. All told, a message of empowerment and good sexual health seems a lot more positive than that.

Story via The Independent.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.