Cardi B Vehemently Disagreed With A Viral Post About Motherhood

Of all the things that Cardi B has accomplished — her seemingly endless stream of No. 1 hit singles (which now includes “Up,” her burgeoning film career (which will extend to the next few Fast and Furious films), and her many, many business partnerships — the one she seems the proudest of is being a mother to the soon-to-be three-year-old Kulture.

Motherhood is also one area in which she’s very outspoken and quick to clap back when criticized, whether it’s over her “raunchy” tweets or not letting her daughter listen to her music (the kid is, again, a toddler). However, Cardi was the person doing the criticizing a day ago, when she popped up in the comments of an Instagram post that aggregated a viral tweet.

The tweet in question read, “My daughter does not come before my husband,” a sentiment to which Cardi took issue. In the comments, she wrote, “And these be the b***** that god forbid they daughters get molested by their ‘husband’ ‘boyfriend’ they won’t believe them their kids, take their words and will hate their daughters cause of the truth and the men be knowing that and take advantage.” Another post highlighting Cardi’s response on gossip account @hollywoodunlocked received nearly 85,000 likes, with many of the commenters agreeing with Cardi. You can see that post below

