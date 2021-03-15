Earlier this month, it was revealed that six of Dr. Seuss’ books will cease publishing due to racist imagery. The decision was made by Dr. Seuss Enterprises in order to ensure it “represents and supports all communities and families.” But even still, the news caused outrage among some pearl-clutching conservatives who were also shocked at the success of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP.” One conservative brought the song into a conversation about Dr. Seuss books, but Cardi wasn’t having it.

Comedian Tim Young offered his two cents about the Dr. Seuss book ban on Twitter. “The lyrics to ‘Wet Ass Pussy’ are more welcome in some schools than Dr. Seuss books… just let that sink in for a minute.” But Cardi, who infamously shields her daughter’s ears from the song’s lyrics, had the best response. “When has a school made kids read the lyrics to wap,” she wrote. “I get it wap might be a lil vulgar but stop comparing a sensual song to books that has RACIST content! How can ya not tell the difference?I see that common sense aint that common.”

Continuing to make her point, Cardi said that Dr. Seuss Enterprises decided to stop printing specific books on their own. “By the way Dr Seuss publishing company made the decisions to remove those books on their own,” she wrote. “Black people are not the one telling these companies to do things that they think Is ‘progressive’ black only ask for equal justice.”

Parents who are concerned about some of the vulgar language in “WAP” got a taste of the clean version at Sunday night’s Grammys. Cardi teamed up with Megan to perform their No. 1 single at the 63rd annual ceremony. The version was heavily censored, bleeping out words like “bucket,” but surprisingly electing to keep the word Kegel.

