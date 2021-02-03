Every so often, Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey dust-off their iconic Wayne’s World characters to offer a sense of nostalgia around their cult-classic characters. Last year, the two reimagined their characters for COVID times in a virtual hang with Alice Cooper and members of Queen and Aerosmith. More recently, they joined together in Wayne’s recognizable basement for a Super Bowl ad and now, they’ve tapped Cardi B to join them for a shameless celebrity plug.

Meyers and Carvey got back into character to promote Uber Eats in a commercial. “As a local access show we want everyone to support local restaurants,” Meyers began. Carvey added: “But, we’d never manipulate you the way all these other commercials do.” Meyers continued, “We’d never shamelessly rely on a celebrity cameo.” Looking to his left, Carvey cheekily added, “Right, Cardi B?”

Cardi B then appears in the frame, apathetically filing her nails. “Yeah, eat local!” she exclaims. The trio then tried to pander to a younger audience by trying their hand at a TikTok trend. They jump together on a beat and when they land, Meyers and Carvey have changed into Cardi’s feathery dress.

Watch Cardi B make a cameo in the Uber Eats commercial above.

