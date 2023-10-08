Long before she was the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair was destined to be the best. She hadn’t yet dominated track competitions, turned heads at CrossFit, or main evented WrestleMania, but her drive — even at five years old — was there.

As she sat at a football banquet for her brother, Belair recalls telling her mom “I want a trophy, too.” That moment was a turning point that would lead her to global superstardom. And it’s something she reflects on fondly in her recent partnership with NBC Sports in an effort to give fans an outlet for the Sunday Scaries as they immerse themselves in Sunday Night Football.

“Sunday Night Football is one of the ways that I’m able to jumpstart my week, and I’ve just had so many amazing memories with football,” Belair tells Uproxx Sports. “It’s a form of self care and self care has this misconception when people think of it, being spas and candles and cucumbers and that’s not always what self care is. It’s things that you enjoy and that’s what NBC Sports is doing. They have these nationwide watch parties and it brings people together that just love football and it gives them an unforgettable night.

“The Sunday Scaries, it’s the feeling of anxiety that you get every Sunday before the start of your new work week,” she continues. “Everybody knows that I’ve struggled with depression, I still struggle with anxiety. So, I was really excited about teaming up with them because they’re making football more than just a game. And they’re using it to jumpstart people’s work weeks to take the scaries out of their Sundays.”

Even with the amount of time she spends on the road, Sunday Night Football is an important part of Belair’s week. She loves watching games with her husband, Montez Ford, and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins.

“We’re usually leaving a show where we’re the ones back in the competitive environment, so it allows us to step outside of that and we get to be the fans and we get to be the ones that boo and cheer and have our teams that we’re going for,” Belair says. “So it just brings us back down to normalcy and it’s able to jumpstart our week and it helps soothe my anxiety. That’s my best form of self care and I feel like I can get all that with Sunday Night Football.”

Belair has long been a competitive person. It led her to track as her early interest in sports evolved alongside her admiration for Florence Griffith-Joyner. She speaks glowingly about how FloJo branded herself by blending sports and fashion, and how Belair mixed her own style by running races in leotards. By the time she was in high school, she was making the team’s track uniforms. And when she got into CrossFit, she was able to explore her creativity by making her own outfits that helped her stand out.

From an early age, Belair had a mindset that when you look good, you feel and perform good.

“The pageantry that goes into wrestling has really stuck with me,” Belair says. “I love designing and sewing my own gear and showing my talent. When I watch a video game or see my action figure, it’s the gear that I had on. So it’s just the extra element where I’m able to use my creativity with wrestling.”