A Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B And BIA

2024 is clearly hip-hop’s year of beef. Ice Spice and Latto, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and Kendrick Lamar — this year has so far been full of friction among some of rap’s top performers, and there are no signs as yet that rappers as a collective will find any fraction of chill anytime soon. The latest acts to join the fracas are Cardi B and BIA, who spent the weekend trading shots in what appears to be the latest iteration of 2024’s Rap Beef-ocalypse. Here’s a timeline of their beef, so you can get caught up and explain to your friends, family, and co-workers just what the heck is going on.

July 2023: BIA Releases “Fallback” Like most feuds in hip-hop, this one started off seemingly innocently enough. “Fallback” wouldn’t be considered a diss track by most — in fact, in the second verse, BIA specifically says, “I’m havin’ no beef, these bitches won’t say my name” — but in hindsight, it’s the song fans point to as the lit fuse for everything that came after. March 2024: Cardi B Drops “Like What (Freestyle)” Cardi B Serves Look After Look In Her Lavish New ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ Video Here’s where things begin to get spicy. Fans noticed that Cardi’s first single of 2024 interpolated Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s A Bitch” — the same song that BIA sampled on “Fallback.” Now, this wouldn’t normally be notable — lots of hip-hop songs sample the same classics (for instance, Bob James’ “Nautilus” is one of, if not the most-sampled song in hip-hop) — but for Twitter stans, this was tantamount to a declaration of war. Cardi’s combative rhymes on the track certainly helped the perception along for fans who look for hidden meaning in well-established hip-hop tropes. However, where once upon a time, those conspiracy theories were confined to the insides of superfans’ heads, these days, those fans have direct access to the artists themselves. Alerted to the similarities between their songs, BIA subtweeted Cardi with a string of woozy face emojis. Cardi herself appeared to respond with a tweet of her own, writing, “Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time.”