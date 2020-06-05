In early May, 1501 Certified Entertainment owner Carl Crawford was reportedly arrested for domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The alleged victim and Crawford had ended their relationship after being together for two-and-a-half years, but both parties agreed to meet on May 8 in Houston to possibly reconcile. Upon her arrival, she claims that Crawford took out a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket and, according to the statement on TMZ, “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.”

The woman, whose name has not been made public, claims that, after she attempted to leave the apartment, Crawford pushed her to the ground to stop her. According to the documents, Crawford then “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.” He then allegedly slammed her against the wall and squeezed her neck. She was moments away from passing out, she claimed, when her 1-year-old daughter appeared, distracting Crawford long enough for her to leave the scene.

She also claimed that Crawford left the scene as well, but failed to do so with the handgun. The documents also revealed injuries to her neck and her hand from the incident. Crawford surrendered to police on June 4, when he was charged with assault of a family member.

The incident arrives after TMZ shared a report that revealed two drownings occurred at Crawford’s home in mid-May during a get-together involving six individuals. The incident came after a boy mistakenly wandered into the pool in the backyard. The woman who was taking care of the boy went into the pool to save him, but neither of them exited the pool safely.