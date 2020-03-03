Although Megan Thee Stallion has developed a reputation for using her Instagram Live to pal around with other rappers and joke with her fans, on Sunday, she found another use for it. Rappers complaining about their record deals is a time-honored tradition as old as the genre itself and as Megan revealed, she has recently joined a pantheon of artists laboring under deals they consider unfair including De La Soul, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Like Lil Uzi, as well as Meek Mill and an ever-growing stable of artists seeking favorable splits, Megan recently signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management team. However, the move to the label’s management arm seems to have caused a rift between Megan and her original independent label, Houston’s 1501 Certified Entertainment. 1501’s CEO, Carl Crawford, apparently issued a legal action to block Megan from releasing new music until their dispute is resolved.

Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020

Megan’s fans, of course, have instinctively sided with Megan — perhaps partially out of self-interest, but also because Megan’s complaint echoes similar laments from artists throughout the years who have claimed that they signed “bad” deals without knowing explicitly what was in them. While some feel that this amounts to shortsightedness on the part of the artists, it still leaves many artists — and the labels who finance them early on — in dire straits when resolutions can’t be reached. So, who’s right? Without seeing the contract in question, it’s hard to say, but judging from comments made by Crawford, it’s probably not as cut-and-dry as either side seems to believe.

Megan first signed to 1501 in early 2018 after releasing her first mixtape in 2016. Over the next year after releasing that tape, she increased her public profile with a series of viral freestyles, but it wasn’t until after signing to 1501 that she seemed to truly garner the first inklings of mainstream accolades. In March 2018, she performed at SXSW, gaining more exposure, and later released her Tina Snow EP in partnership with 300 Entertainment, which was many mainstream outlets’ first introduction to Thee Stallion as a complete artist.

The rest is pretty much history: “Big Ole Freak,” the standout single from Tina Snow, helped make Megan a household name after its video took the internet by storm. Her followup tape, Fever, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, spawning the hit singles “Cash Sh*t” featuring fellow 2019 breakout star DaBaby, and “Realer.” Standout features on albums from Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Maxo Kream, and Wale all shot her star higher than ever as the anticipation for her next full-length project reached a — sorry — fever pitch.

It seemed that her rise would eventually culminate in a triumphant debut with the release of her latest single, “B.I.T.C.H.,” but instead it looks like her prior label situation may have caused her upward momentum to stall out at the worst possible time. With the move to Roc Nation, it seems that Megan wanted to renegotiate the terms of her original contract, and that was when, as she puts it, “everything went left.” While she was careful not to reveal which terms in the contract were so unfavorable — and to state that she held no ill will toward 1501 — she did say, “It’s really just, like, a greedy game.”

None of us have seen Megan Thee Stallion's contract with 1501 to really comment fairly. But one thing we've seen in hip-hop history is that when you combine Youth and Need, the likelihood of signing an exploitative deal becomes immensely more likely. — I’m Gary #CABBAGES (@noyokono) March 1, 2020

However, Crawford tells a slightly different version of the story and that’s why the devil is in the details — details we as outside observers can’t possibly hope to know. According to him, he was blindsided by the news of Megan’s new management deal, saying he found out “when y’all did.” In an interview posted earlier today, Crawford called it “disappointing” but said that he “kinda expected it.” It’s worth noting that the credits of “B.I.T.C.H.” still list 1501, which may mean that Crawford’s label was still investing in Megan’s career right up until the recent friction between the two parties.