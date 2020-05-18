TMZ reports that two people drowned at the home of former MLB star and 1501 Certified Entertainment label owner Carl Crawford over the weekend. During a get-together of six people — Houston’s stay-at-home orders allow for gatherings of under ten people –, a boy wandered into the pool in the backyard. When a woman who was taking care of him followed him in, both drowned. Crawford was inside but came out and tried to revive them unsuccessfully.

Crawford retired from Major League Baseball in 2016 after his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers expired and started 1501 Certified Entertainment to highlight hometown talent from his native Houston. In 2018, he signed Megan Thee Stallion, who was just beginning to receive major exposure after a series of viral freestyle videos. Since then, 1501 has been in the news after reportedly trying to block Megan from releasing new music due to a contract dispute which snowballed into a lawsuit and a very public feud between the two parties and Houston rap impresario and rumored strongman, J. Prince.

While Crawford maintained that the terms of 1501’s contract with Megan were fair, Megan and her new management at Roc Nation believe that not only are the royalty splits unfairly weighted in favor of the label but that Megan deserves to be released from the contract.

