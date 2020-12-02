Getty Image
Casanova Is Wanted By The FBI In Connection To A Gang Charged With Racketeering, Murder, And More

Brooklyn rapper Casanova is wanted by the New York FBI after authorities connected him to a gang known as the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.” On their Twitter page, the institution revealed that 18 members of the gang were arrested and charged with racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses. They then called for information on Casanova, who is allegedly a part of their gang, and the only one who has not been taken into police custody.

Assistant Director In Charge William F. Sweeney also shared additional information on the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang in a statement posted to their Twitter page.

As the indictment alleges, the violence and drug activity committed by these gang members threatened the safety of our communities and placed innocent lives at risk. Their unabashed criminal behavior, as alleged, included the murder of a 15 year-old and even extended to defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship due to the pandemic. But thanks to the partnership and hard work of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, we were able to stop this violent criminal organization — and show that Gorilla Stone is actually not”untouchable.”

