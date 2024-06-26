Who Is Diany Dior? Meet The Bronx Rapper With A Cash Cobain Co-Sign

This spring, Diany Dior delivered an “On The Radar” freestyle — featuring a cameo from Cash Cobain — and stayed to chat with On The Radar Radio. She teased “a surprise” with Cobain, a fellow Bronx-bred rapper, and she was presumably talking about her and Nav’s “Favorite Lady” remix featuring Cobain.

With On The Radar Radio, Dior shared that she had signed “a major label deal” with GoodTalk in January. CEO Slo contacted her through Instagram after her “Drewski Freestyle” from May 2023. She also teased collaborations with Skilla Baby and Fivio Foreign, and she returned to On The Radar to perform “Sexy Drill” with Fivio in late April.

“[In] 2021, it started,” Dior said. “I got myself into this little independent label, and I was in the studio working every day. I was outside doing shows by myself, getting my name out there. Being outside just led me to knowing mad people. By the time I did ‘Drewski,’ I knew the whole New York, but they just ain’t really respect me that much until I did that. Then, I got my respect.”

Since “Drewski,” Dior has released singles “Too P,” “Pack Came In,” “Not My Fault,” and “Favorite Lady.” She initially released “Favorite Lady” in April before Nav and Cobain hopped on the remix.

Most recently, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought Dior out during his Better Off Alone Tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 24.

“MADISON SQUARE GARDEN?!!!!!” Dior captioned an Instagram carousel about the show. “IM CRYING WHILE TYPING THIS WOW SMH THANK YOU NYC FOR SHOWING ME LOVE LAST NIGHT WOW!!! THANK YOU @aboogievsartist FOR BRINGING ME OUT!!! I COULD TAKE THIS TIME TO TELL EVERYONE WHO SLEPT ON ME SOMETHING BUT I RATHER JUST TELL EVERYONE WHO STOOD 10 W ME THAT I LOVE YA SO MUCHHHH MAMA LOOK OH YEA EVERYONE I GREW UP LISTENING TO, NOW LISTENING TO ME & I CANT THANK GOD ENOUGH!!! BX STAND UPPP.”