Cash Cobain‘s rise continues with his latest big-name collaboration. After collaborations with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, and Ice Spice, the slizzy movement creator has his biggest look yet thanks to J. Cole, who appears on “Grippy,” Cobain’s newest single. The song is definitely closer Cobain’s wheelhouse than Cole’s, yet the veteran rapper easily adapts to the new style. Cole has proven his versatility throughout his career as a guest verse assassin, and in this case, he is just as solid as ever.

Cole’s appearance on the younger rapper’s latest is a case of fortuitous timing for him, as well. In Uproxx’s review of his new mixtape, Might Delete Later, I wrote that his formula could use an update; meanwhile, after initially jumping into the conflict between Kendrick Lamar and Drake with “7 Minute Drill,” which wasn’t received all that warmly by most of the hip-hop establishment, he then deleted the track from streamers, which drew another wave of criticism. However, withdrawing from the “beef” may have been for the best for him. When fans last heard from the formerly well-respected rapper, he was just hanging out on the beach with fans, avoiding conflict, and living his best life.

You can listen to “Grippy” above.