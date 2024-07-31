Here Is Cash Cobain’s ‘Y2K! World Tour’ Setlist

2024 has been a banner year for Cash Cobain, the New York rapper who has taken credit for the rise of so-called “sexy drill” after helping to kickstart the popularity of sample drill over the past few years. His hit single “Fisherrr” has brought him to national attention, and after he followed up “Rump Punch,” his feature on Don Toliver’s “Attitude,” and “Grippy,” with a timely (sorta) J. Cole feature, Cash’s stock is higher than ever.
He’s currently opening for Ice Spice on the Y2K! tour promoting her debut album, and introducing even more of the world to his Slizzy universe. You can check out the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
01. “Attitude” (Don Toliver feat. Cash Cobain)
02. “Rump”
03. “JHoliday”
04. “Vacant”
05. “Grippy”
06. “Slizzy Like”
07. “For Us”
08. “Jersey Luv” (with B Jacks)
09. “Rump Punch”
10. “Dunk Contest”
Y2K! Tour Dates
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum *
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater