Here Is Cash Cobain’s ‘Y2K! World Tour’ Setlist

2024 has been a banner year for Cash Cobain, the New York rapper who has taken credit for the rise of so-called “sexy drill” after helping to kickstart the popularity of sample drill over the past few years. His hit single “Fisherrr” has brought him to national attention, and after he followed up “Rump Punch,” his feature on Don Toliver’s “Attitude,” and “Grippy,” with a timely (sorta) J. Cole feature, Cash’s stock is higher than ever.

He’s currently opening for Ice Spice on the Y2K! tour promoting her debut album, and introducing even more of the world to his Slizzy universe. You can check out the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

01. “Attitude” (Don Toliver feat. Cash Cobain)

02. “Rump”

03. “JHoliday”

04. “Vacant”

05. “Grippy”

06. “Slizzy Like”

07. “For Us”

08. “Jersey Luv” (with B Jacks)

09. “Rump Punch”

10. “Dunk Contest”