Throughout the rollout of Don Toliver’s new album — which began in February with the release of his “Bandit” video — the Houston rapper appeared to be embracing a motorcycle club motif in the vein of groups like the Hell’s Angels and shows like Sons Of Anarchy. That theme continued in his “Deep In The Water” video, which showed off his and Kali Uchis’ first child together.

Today, Toliver revealed the cover art and the title for the album, which is called Hardstone Psycho. Again, the motorcycle club motif appears on the cover, with Toliver decked out in riding leathers and holding a flag bearing a club logo alongside his chopper. Hardstone Psycho will be Don Toliver’s fourth studio album, following 2023’s Love Sick.

The announcement was accompanied by his new single, “Attitude,” which features Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain. You can listen to it below.

In April, Don Toliver was cited for driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding in Southern California. However, he avoided arrest and was released into the custody of another person who was in the vehicle at the time.

Hardstone Psycho is due on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic. You can find more information here.